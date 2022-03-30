The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Rural Water Association (MRWA) have recognized the city of Hackensack for its exceptional efforts to protect community drinking water sources.
Hackensack was a finalist for the 2021 Source Water Protection Award in the small systems category from MDH and MRWA.
The city of Hackensack has undertaken many projects to protect its drinking water supply, including sealing municipal wells and developing a monitoring plan. The city wellhead protection team also put forth significant effort into community outreach, working closely with local officials and property owners to identify and manage threats to the source.
“Dana Stanko has worked for the city for 34 years and knows most of the people in the community. He was willing to go door to door and speak with the owners to discuss the potential contaminants on their property,” said Mike Strodtman, Source Water Specialist at MRWA. “The city has gone above and beyond to educate the public about the importance of wellhead protection.”
In a letter to the city, MDH Environmental Health Director Tom Hogan commended Hackensack. “Through its initiatives and strategic partnerships, the city of Hackensack has become a leader and fine example for other communities in the state as they seek to safeguard their sources of drinking water,” Hogan said.
MDH and MRWA work with public water suppliers and other stakeholders to develop and implement protection plans that include efforts to prevent contamination of the drinking water source. Prevention is used as the first step in protecting public health and is increasingly important as Minnesota faces threats to water quality.
