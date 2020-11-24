The City of Hackensack invites the public to an informational meeting Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The results from the community survey will be shared and this meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Please join via this link https://zoom.us/j/96502248882 with password 5555.

The survey results will be used by the local planning team  to develop goals and aspirations to guide future planning efforts for the Comprehensive Plan Update, facilitated by Region Five Development Commission. Comprehensive planning is an important tool for cities to guide future development of land to ensure a safe, pleasant, and economical environment for residential, commercial, industrial, and public activities.

For updates and details about the City of Hackensack’s Comprehensive Plan process, including the project’s timeline, ways to participate, and survey link, visit www.regionfive.org/hackensack

You may also contact Tad Erickson at terickson@regionfive.org or by phone at (218) 894.6012

The Region Five Development Commission is a high-performing, regionally focused partner committed to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Region 5 through resilient, collaborative, and inclusive approach to regional community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives.

