The City of Hackensack invites the public to an informational meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Hackensack Community Center, 110 3rd Street S.
At this meeting, the draft plan of Hackensack’s Comprehensive Plan will be shared, with options to attend in person or online via the registration link. Registration for in person attendance is recommended but not required. Registration is required for online attendance, with remote link shared via email upon registration. Register at https://hackensack-draftplan.eventbrite.com
The local planning team utilized community feedback from meetings and surveys to develop goals and aspirations to guide future planning efforts for the Comprehensive Plan Update, facilitated by Region Five Development Commission. Through a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency grant, the City of Hackensack was also able to incorporate energy and environment goals and action steps as an addendum to the plan. Comprehensive planning is an important tool for cities to guide future development of land to ensure a safe, pleasant, and economical environment for residential, commercial, industrial, and public activities.
For updates and details about the City of Hackensack’s Comprehensive Plan process, including the project’s timeline and draft plan, visit: www.regionfive.org/hackensack
Direct comments regarding the Comprehensive Plan to Tad Erickson at terickson@regionfive.org or by phone at (218) 894.6012.
The Region Five Development Commission is a high-performing, regionally focused partner committed to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Region 5 through resilient, collaborative, and inclusive approach to regional community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.