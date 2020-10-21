A water feature located at a private residence along Cleveland Boulevard in Walker will be replaced by the city and contractor after it was severely damaged during street construction this summer.
The Walker City Council discussed the matter at the Oct. 5 meeting, with the council awarding the contract to Turf Tech to repair the water feature, located at 203 Cleveland. The city and RL Larson Excavating both agreed to split the $2,600 cost.
At the Sept. 14 council meeting, Brad and Cindy Walhof, the owners of the water feature, came before the council to address the damages. Brad Walhof distributed a packet of pictures of his property and stated that the construction extends 6 feet over the right-of-way onto his property. He said that his pond was filled with sand and rocks were covered, and about two feet of the pond was on the city’s right-of-way.
Walhof stated that it was a lined pond and the sand covered the liner and all of the rocks. The skimmer box was completely smashed.
“It was totally uncalled for to push all of the sand into the pond,” Walhof said. He contacted the installer of the pond to see how much it would cost to repair the pond, and he got an estimate of $5,200, which does not include hauling the rocks out, landscaping, planting, or replacing bushes and trees that were taken out.
Cindy Walhof stated that her husband dedicated 24 years to the city, and she and her husband have always been big promoters of Walker. She said the city knows how to contact them and couldn’t understand why they were not contacted.
Councilor Gary Wilkening asked if part of the problem was notification; the city was told that all of the notification letters were sent to the same address as for water bills
Brad Walhof stated that he has received all of his water bills but never received any construction notifications.
Wilkening stated that the City could submit this to RL Larson Excavating.
Walhof stated that the contractor didn’t need to dig up the whole pond in order to place a curb stop and asked why the pond got filled in with dirt 6 feet beyond that.
Mayor Jed Shaw stated that Wilkening was putting forward a reasonable solution of reaching out to the contractor to find out what they did there and why they did it the way they did. If they over-reached what was absolutely necessary to fix what was needed to be fixed, then the Walhofs may genuinely have a case.
Shaw asked Public Works Director Mike Ridlon to contact RL Larson Excavating to get a better understanding of what happened, and it would be discussed at the next Public Works meeting.
In other business, the council:
Approved pay voucher for $979,124.29 to RL Excavating, Inc. for work done on the 2020 Northside Project to date.
Passed resolution accepting CARES Act Election Agreement between Cass County and the City of Walker.
Approved of the 2020 CARES Act Grant County and Municipality Agreement.
Accepted donations of $315 from Library Building Fund collection jar, $300 from Pat Negaard and $2,000 from Underwood Family Foundation.
Approved scrapping the former airport courtesy vehicle, a 1997 Dodge Caravan, and a forfeited 2002 Buick Le Sabre.
Approved giving $3,500 for the outdoor skating rink for skating season, depending on its opening and restrictions for COVID-19.
Councilor Char Moore questioned what the restrictions on use of the rink will be.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder indicated there are none for now, unless the school has an outbreak, as sports have already started.
City Administrator Hope Fairchild stated $3,500 is currently on the budget for this item.
Police Chief Wayne Tennis and Public Works Director Mike Ridlon said the light poles appear to have been blown over. Ridlon will check to make sure they’re still functional.
Approved sending an event of default letter to Chase on the Lake Holding Co., L.L.C.
Councilor Gary Wilkening questioned whether this letter needs to be certified or hand delivered. City Administrator Terri Bjorklund stated that if the parties do not respond in 30 days, there will be another certified 30 day notice mailed. The parties will essentially have 60 days to try to correct the arrears.
Approved resolution appointing general election judges for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Approved amending the 2020 Rock Garden contract payee to Turf Technology LLC from Sue Krupp.
Bjorklund stated that Krupp had a discussion with her accountant that led to the best option for her to continue work on the Rock Garden being agreed as wages from Turf Tech, rather than a 1099. Nothing in the contract is being changed.
Approved allowing city staff to work with Ehlers, Taft Law and John McElfresh on a possible tax increment financing district for the McElfresh project.
Approved Bjorklund’s retirement, effective Nov. 30. Bjorklund stated that her last day in office is Nov. 20 and her official date of retirement is Dec. 1.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for Aug. 31.
Reviewed the McElfresh multifamily mixed use planned unit development.
Wilkening pointed out the impervious surface amount may be helpful in regard to storm water, meaning that the elimination of onsite handling of storm water may be helpful in other areas, such as on Tower Ave.
John McElfresh stated he is willing to work with the city and adjust parking area numbers either way to benefit the use of storm water, related to pervious impervious surfaces. He also questioned his need for a fence permit and additional building permit for a gazebo area.
Wilkening said he would need a fence permit and may apply for a building permit separate from his current plans or include it in phase one of his plans.
Approved a public hearing for Nov. 2 council meeting for a conditional use permit and variances and an interim use permit for LU-2020-12.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments recommendation to approve LU-2020-13, a car wash conditional use permit owned by Orton’s and located on Minnesota Avenue next to Bill Hansen Realty.
Approved the recommendation of Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments to extend term limits for Planning Commission Board Members, which amends Section 109-45, letter A, No. 2 of city code.
Councilors Mary Beth Hansen, Senenfelder, Wilkening, and Moore all indicated that the extension of the term limits is a good idea, as the first few years are learning experiences and the board currently works very well together.
Approved Walker Public Library Board minutes of Aug. 19.
Reviewed Walker Public Library Moving Plan.
Approved Walker Park Advisory Board meeting Minutes of July 28.
Approved purchase of 4 foot tall green fencing for the pickle ball court at Walker City Park from Steve Hoopman in the amount of $1,700.60, which includes installation costs.
