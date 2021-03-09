The Walker Park Board has an open seat for anyone who lives in Shingobee Township with a term limit of three years.
People wishing to fill the open seat can fill out an application and return it to Hope Fairchild by email hfairchild@ci.walker.mn.us, drop off at City Hall or by mail at P.O. Box 207 Walker, MN 56484.
Applications can be found online at www.ci.walker.mn.us or picked up at City Hall.
