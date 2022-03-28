The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Rural Water Association (MRWA) have recognized the city of Walker for its exceptional efforts to protect community drinking water sources.
As a result, Walker has received the 2021 Source Water Protection Award in the small systems category from MDH and MRWA.
Walker has undertaken significant projects to protect its drinking water supplies. The city identified that stormwater presented a threat to the city wells and proactively conducted an assessment, resulting in construction of two stormwater retention basins. The city has also secured grant funding, made possible by Clean Water Fund, for security updates, a generator, and maintenance.
Preserving source water quality requires community engagement. The city wellhead protection team has coordinated with landowners, the City Council, and state agencies on activities that promote greater awareness of drinking water issues in the community. Additionally, by participating in the Pathogen Project, the city of Walker proactively identified and managed potential risks to drinking water while contributing to the scientific understanding of contaminants in Minnesota groundwater.
In a letter to the city, MDH Environmental Health Director Tom Hogan commended Walker. “Through its initiatives and strategic partnerships, the city of Walker has become a leader and fine example for other communities in the state as they seek to safeguard their sources of drinking water,” Hogan said.
MDH and MRWA work with public water suppliers and other stakeholders to develop and implement protection plans that include efforts to prevent contamination of the drinking water source. Prevention is used as the first step in protecting public health and is increasingly important as Minnesota faces threats to water quality.
