The City on the Bay Toastmasters Club newly appointed its officers for 2019. Pictured are (from left) Jerecho Worth, VP Education; Kristin Holly, VP Public Relations; Patty Nadeau, secretary; Chad Nelson, sergeant at arms; Jennifer Strickland, treasurer; Becky Toso, president; and Amy Efta, VP Membership. The Toastmasters Club meets weekly on Mondays starting at noon at the Lucky Moose. For more information, stop by a meeting or contact any members. Everyone is welcome.
