Last year was a strange one for all of us. Most of our favorite events were cancelled due to the COVID crisis. But things are looking better.
We are happy to announce that the Tri-County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol will again hold our annual (except for last year) pancake breakfast Aug. 8 at the Walker Airport Bresley Field. We will be serving our famous made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, sausage and assorted beverages. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no charge but we will be asking for a free-will donation. Pilots of fly-in aircraft will receive a complimentary breakfast.
Our squadron has a long history. It started out as the Walker Flying Club before forming the local squadron and donating their airplane to the CAP.
The name has changed several times over the years. The Cass County Senior Squadron included members from Beltrami and Hubbard counties. That’s when we became the Tri-County Squadron. With the addition of Cadets to the program, we are now the Tri-County Composite Squadron.
There are 10 squadrons in the State of Minnesota, but the CAP is a nation-wide organization that responds to emergency and humanitarian situations of all kinds. All members are volunteers, coming together for whatever needs our services. We also work closely with other local public safety organizations. We have asked them to bring various pieces of their equipment for you to visit with and learn more about them.
We hope you will join us, enjoy breakfast and learn more about what our organization does.
