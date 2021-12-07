Happy Dancing Turtle is offering several classes for kids to learn about sustainability and nature appreciation.
Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. children in first- through fourth-grade are invited to create fun, festive gifts and décor using recycled household materials. Cost is $4 per student for materials.
Sign up for “Recycled Holiday Craft Fun” through Pine River-Backus Community Education at https://prbschools.org/community-ed/ or call (218) 587-2080.
Beginning Monday and continuing on the second and fourth Mondays through February, the Tiny Turtles program offers 4- and 5-year-olds time to explore the natural world around them at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus while learning about plants, animals and their habitats, and more. Classes are held entirely outdoors from 10 to 11:30 a.m. each class date, so it is imperative kids are dressed for the weather.
On very cold days we recommend dressing in layers and always including snow pants, winter boots, a warm coat, hat and mittens/gloves. Session dates will be Dec. 13, Jan. 10 and 24 and Feb. 14 and 28. Fee is $25 per child.
For more information or to register visit www.happydancingturtle.org/tiny-turtles or contact Michelle Hoefs at (218) 587-2303 or info@happydancingturtle.org
Starting Jan. 3 and continuing on the first and third Mondays through May, Happy Dancing Turtle’s Nature Club for first- through fourth-graders will meet at 3:15 p.m. in the Pine River-Backus School Commons. Explore nature through games, lessons, activities, crafts and more. Meetings are mostly outside, so kids should dress appropriately. Fee is $40 per student.
To register, contact Pine River Backus Community Education at https://prbschools.org/community-ed/ or call (218) 587-2080.
