BRAINERD — Community members are invited to a Law Enforcement Job Fair at Central Lakes College from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 in the gym of the campus.

This event is perfect for those who are thinking about a career in law enforcement, corrections or probation. Representatives of the career field from across the region will be there to speak with visitors.

The career fair is sponsored by the CLC Criminal Justice Program. Questions? Contact CLC Counselor Suzie Karsnia at suzanna.karsnia@clcmn.edu or 855-8015 or CLC Criminal Justice Instructor Gae Davis at gae.davis@clcmn.edu or (218) 855-8264.

