PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Lonnie Dupre: “Climbing Denali,” Oct. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre.
Born in 1961 and raised on a Minnesota farm, Dupre is descended on his mother’s side from Jacques Cartier, the French explorer and founder of Quebec. He currently lives in Grand Marais, enjoying woodworking and back country skiing in the Quetico/Boundary Waters Wilderness of the Minnesota/Canadian border area.
Dupre accomplished the first solo winter ascent of Alaska’s Mt. Denali (20,340 feet) in January. He completed the first west to east 3,000-mile winter crossing of Canada’s famed Northwest Passage by dog team. He achieved the first circumnavigation of Greenland, a 6,500-mile, all non-motorized journey by kayak and dog team.
His awards include National Geographic’s “Best of Adventure,” the Scott Pearlman Award, and Polartec Challenge Award. He has appeared on CNN, the Discovery Channel and CBS, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, Wired Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Reader’s Digest, and Scientific American.
This HCLL program is a Bella Sanders Memorial Program. Sanders, a long-time HCLL supporter, left an endowment bequest to HCLL. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.
