Minnesota adventurer Lonnie Dupre achieved the first solo winter ascent of Alaska’s Mount Denali (20,340 feet) in January of 2019.
That fall, he came to share details of his exciting and treacherous journey with a fascinated audience at Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) in Park Rapids.
HCLL is making the recording of that program available online as its first spring 2021 program. The program may be accessed any time during March or April by visiting HCLL’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/headwaterscenterforlifelonglearningparkrapidsmn or by entering the following link at https://you.tu.be/Ud2_6XuZGYA
Dupre was born in 1961 and raised on a Minnesota farm. He is descended on his mother’s side from Jacques Cartier, the French explorer and founder of Quebec. Dupre currently lives in Grand Marais and enjoys woodworking and back country skiing in the Quetico/Boundary Waters Wilderness of the Minnesota/Canadian border area. He completed the first west to east 3,000-mile winter crossing of Canada’s famed Northwest Passage by dog team. He achieved the first circumnavigation of Greenland, a 6,500-mile, all non-motorized journey by kayak and dog team.
His awards include National Geographic’s “Best of Adventure,” the Scott Pearlman Award, and Polartec Challenge Award. He has appeared on CNN, the Discovery Channel, and CBS, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, Wired Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Reader’s Digest, and Scientific American.
