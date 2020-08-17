The Clothing Depot, located in the Walker Area Food Shelf building, has announced that it is permanently closed.
With the current challenges of managing open building space, the food shelf board of directors have accepted that decision and extend their heartfelt thanks to Cindy Grim. Throughout the last 16 years, Grim built and operated the Clothing Depot by providing free clothing, shoes, baby items and many other items every week. By collecting donations from the community, she served the Walker area with hard work and a commitment to her vision.
Since the food shelf can no longer accept any non-food items (clothing, furniture, household goods, etc.) those types of donations can be given to the Share & Care Thrift Shop in Hackensack. Share & Care is open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or to the ARCC Thrift Store in Akeley, which is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
