CASS LAKE — The U.S. Forest Service Chippewa National Forest has conducted a biennial monitoring evaluation review for fiscal years 2016 and 2017.

This biennial review provides the results of monitoring indicators; characteristics which when measured repeatedly, demonstrate trends or a measure of the current state or quality of an associated monitoring question.

By collecting this information, we are able to track progress toward the implementation of revised forest plan decisions and the effectiveness of specific management practices. Recommendations based on these results will be considered in future projects as the Chippewa National Forest works toward achieving goals and desired conditions within the management direction provided from the Land and Resource Management Plan.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Report Fiscal Years 2016-2017 is published on the Chippewa National Forest webpage at the following address: www.fs.usda.gov/main/chippewa/landmanagement/planning

For more information contact Chris Worthington at (218) 335-8643. This report is issued in compliance with 36 CFR 219.12(d) and FSH 1909.12, Ch.30, Sec. 34.

