This first concert for the Music in the Park summer concert series will feature CODA Sunday in Longville.
The two-hour concert starts at 5 p. m. at the gazebo in the park area of Salem Lutheran Church, 1340 County Road 5.
Returning by popular demand for their fourth performance, CODA is an acclaimed saxophone and keyboard duo from the Twin Cities. Scott Dorff plays soprano, alto, and tenor saxophones while Malcolm Anderson plays piano/keyboard. For over 20 years, this duo has performed for the Billy Graham Association, the Minnesota Timberwolves, two U. S. presidents (Bill Clinton and George W. Bush) and other political figures, corporate receptions, dozens of churches and other public venues. Also known nationally, CODA has released five CD albums consisting of smooth jazz, popular, Dixieland, gospel, holiday and numerous original compositions.
Anderson began his piano studies at age 6 and continued them throughout his grade school and high school years. Following high school, Malcolm went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and a Master’s Degree in Keyboard Performance.
He has served as music director at churches in both California and Minnesota during the 1980s-90s. He currently teaches piano/keyboard privately in his home studio. He also participates in local church ministries in addition to performing regularly with CODA.
Dorff began his saxophone studies at age 11 and continued on into his high school years. He attended Blaine Senior High School in Blaine. During that time he participated in both the jazz and concert bands and at age 18 received the John Philips Sousa Award. Following high school, Scott attended classes at MacPhail Center for the Arts where he received instruction in theory, voice, and saxophone. During this time Scott also earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Speech/Communications at the University of Minnesota. Currently, Scott performs in various local bands, church music ministries, and freelance studio sessions in addition to performing regularly with CODA.
As CODA, Anderson and Dorff practice, write and arrange music on a weekly basis. They do this in a never-ending effort to deliver the freshest, most professional instrumental music sound possible. CODA’s mission is “to bring peace, joy and love to all who listen.”
Admission is free, but free-will donations are appreciated. Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Popcorn and lemonade is available. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the church. Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and supported by the Longville Area Community Choir.
The concert is funded in part with grants from the Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Foundation and Lake Country Power.
