Gregg Parks, a retired Army National Guard colonel who served 34 years, was inducted into the Court of Honor during a ceremony held Oct. 3 at Camp Ripley.
A Walker resident and current superintendent of schools at Nevis, Parks was one of several former soldiers to receive the honor. Parks was accompanied by his wife, Roxanne.
Parks had a distinguished career which he began as a sophomore in 1981 when he joined the Minnesota National Guard as a soldier with A Company, 2-136 Infantry in Wadena. Over the next 34 years his career included multiple mobilizations and deployments in support of contingency operations ensuring the success of the Minnesota Army National Guard both at home and abroad. His battalion earned the Naval Unit Citation during combat actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He has held a variety of command and staff assignments culminating as Chief of Staff Army for the Minnesota Army National Guard. Throughout his career Parks demonstrated what is meant by the citizen soldier. He served in many roles from educator to coach to superintendent while a service member.
The Court of Honor has memorialized some of Minnesota’s finest soldiers since its establishment in 1933. The first inscription holds the name of Col. William Colvill III, who led the famed 1st Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment as the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. He later served as Minnesota Attorney General and is recognized along with other survivors of the American Civil War on the granite plaques that garnish the front of the Minnesota Military History Museum at Camp Ripley.
Criteria to be inducted includes distinguished professional achievement and service or heroism. Distinguished service is for military personnel who have attained uncommon prestige as a member of the National Guard or as a civilian employee of the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, while heroism is for members of the National Guard who have been officially recognized for acts of valor or heroism at the risk of one’s life while in either state or federal military service.
