You, too, must “Come and See” the production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker.

The sixth- through ninth-grade confirmation students will bring this classic play to life Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

An emphasis of service has been a theme for this year’s students. As a result of this, the youth have chosen to have a free will offering at the play. The money collected will be sent to a Lutheran church in Freeport, Bahamas.

The community in and around the church has been victimized by Hurricane Dorian.   The church is a distribution center, aiding the people whose homes are damaged and have lost almost everything from flooding and the wind. The need is great.

Don’t miss this show!  It’s a perfect message for the Christmas story.

