Come enjoy an Evening in Tuscany Curbside — a spaghetti dinner for Faith in Action for Cass County May 26, served curbside at Union Church Fellowship Hall in Hackensack.
The Evening in Tuscany is in support of Faith in Action volunteer drivers who have been working for the past two months as essential workers and can be called “local heroes!” Faith in Action continues to provide, not only essential transportation, but a number of critical services including more than twice the normal volume of meal delivery, food shelf, grocery and prescription pick-ups, and conducting crucial telephone visits to many older adults staying at home.
A meal of delizioso spaghetti with a choice of Mike’s special or plain sauce, garlic rounds, and a dessert can be picked up from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Social distancing and safety procedures will apply. Call (218) 675-5435 to get your name on the list. Reservations for the number of meals and type of sauce are appreciated so they don’t run out.
For those who can and want to, donations can be given at the door and all proceeds will go to support the volunteer drivers. No one will be turned away. Take a break, show your appreciation, and join in for this spring getaway.
Faith in Action is a grassroots nonprofit program that coordinates community volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with transportation, caregiver respite, visiting, basic home repair, homemaking and chore services. Services are provided based on need, not income. There are no fees for services and no age restrictions. Everyone qualifies! Volunteers provide the heart and hands as they care for others in their communities. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to having these services available in our communities.
Call (218) 675-5435 to place your reservation for An Evening in Tuscany Curbside May 26 and show your support of Faith in Action Volunteer Drivers. Call Faith in Action for more information about the event, services or becoming a volunteer, or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
