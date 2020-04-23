ST. PAUL — The Commission on Judicial Selection announced vacancies in Minnesota’s Second and Ninth Judicial Districts.
The Second Judicial District vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Judith M. Tilsen and will be chambered at St. Paul in Ramsey County.
The Ninth Judicial District vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul T. Benshoof and will be chambered at Bemidji in Beltrami County.
The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The application process is now open for this vacancy.
An individual wishing to apply may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, Associate Director of Appointments, via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. Application materials are due by close of business on Monday, May 11, 2020 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled to be held during the last week of May. Selected candidates will be notified of the interview date.
