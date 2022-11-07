Common Goods invites you to join them Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their first annual Christmas Showcase. During the Christmas Showcase customers will enjoy refreshments, Christmas music and all new holiday displays.

Pick up a Christmas Passport (in Baxter, Crosslake or Crosby), get it validated during the two-day Christmas Showcase and be entered to win a $100 Common Goods gift certificate after visiting all three stores.

