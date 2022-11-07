Common Goods invites you to join them Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their first annual Christmas Showcase. During the Christmas Showcase customers will enjoy refreshments, Christmas music and all new holiday displays.
Pick up a Christmas Passport (in Baxter, Crosslake or Crosby), get it validated during the two-day Christmas Showcase and be entered to win a $100 Common Goods gift certificate after visiting all three stores.
Owned by Bridges of Hope, Common Goods is a trendy thrift store for the community-minded shopper. Common Goods offers high-quality goods at reasonable prices, including clothing, fashion accessories, home decor and furniture pieces. Profits from the stores support Bridges of Hope’s work in Crow Wing County and surrounding communities.
Common Goods stores are at 16277 Hwy. 371, Baxter; 27 W. Main, Crosby; and 35562 C.R. 66, Crosslake). In preparation for the Christmas Showcase, Common Good locations will be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Proceeds from the three Common Goods thrift stores support the good work of Bridges of Hope.
Bridges of Hope has been serving households in the Lakes Area for 20 years. Bridges of Hope is fundamentally a safety-net that provides additional support to empower people, bridge gaps and connect individuals and families to resources and services through collaborative partnerships and coordination of resources to promote stronger, healthier families.
More information about the Common Goods Christmas Showcase can be found on the Common Goods Facebook page or at www.commongoodsmn.org
