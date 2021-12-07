Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers continue to make a difference in Central Minnesota, providing neighborly help to people of all ages.
So far in 2021, 99 volunteers have served 330 people throughout Cass County — primarily older adults and families in need. These volunteers provided more than 2,000 rides, delivered over 4,000 home meals to rural areas, and spent over 660 hours building ramps and helping with chores and home modifications to help people stay in their homes and communities.
During this holiday season, you can be a community angel supporting Faith in Action’s volunteer services to people in need with an ornament on our Angel Tree. Donations made to Faith in Action before the holidays can be dedicated “in honor of” or “in memory of” someone you love or care for. These dedications are written upon special angel ornaments that decorate a tree in the Faith in Action office in Hackensack. By making a donation to Faith in Action in support of volunteer services, you can be an angel to many others in your community.
Faith in Action Volunteers serve the community by providing friendly visits, a calling tree, caregiver respite, meal delivery, homemaking, chores, minor home repair, ramp building, and transportation to medical appointments, grocery store, food shelf or other errands. Volunteers choose when and how they want to volunteer and receive liability insurance, mileage reimbursement and service coordination.
As “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Faith in Action volunteers provide dignity and hope while lending a helping hand and connecting people with community. Faith in Action relies on local support to spread the word about available services, volunteer opportunities and the need for financial support.
If you know anyone in need of a friendly neighbor during the holiday season, or if you are interested in volunteering in the New Year, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435, email cassfia@uslink.net or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
