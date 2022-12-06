Community angels give donations to Faith in Action as a holiday gift in honor of or in memory of someone special.
Photo submitted

Faith in Action for Cass County volunteers work to make a difference in our communities almost every day of the week, providing neighborly help to people of all ages.

To date in 2022, 96 volunteers have served 321 people throughout Cass County, primarily older adults and families in need. These volunteers provided 2,000 rides, including critical rides to dialysis 3 times a week. They also delivered over 4,000 home meals to rural areas and spent over 850 hours building ramps and helping with chores and home modifications to help people stay in their homes and communities.

