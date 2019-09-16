Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green will give a free community concert in the newly renovated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Auditorium Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Photo submitted

Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green will give a free community concert in the newly renovated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Auditorium Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. He will also perform for students Oct. 8 and 10. Todd performs nationally as a solo artist in the college and fine arts markets. Frequently, along with his concerts, he conducts college master classes and interactive school clinics and assemblies. He has astounded audiences across the country with his original music performed on more than 30 string, flute and percussion instruments from all over the world. His concert will be enhanced by three five-channel loopers that allow him to layer many instruments for his solo-ensemble performance. Todd began studying guitar at the age of 10, and has been writing and performing his own music professionally since he was 15. He studied composition and arrangement at Berklee College of Music, in Boston, Mass. At the same time he was studying privately with Mick Goodrich, jazz guitar legend at New England Conservatory of Music, Pat Metheny, Grammy Award winning guitarist and George Benson, international recording star. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments