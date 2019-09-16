Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green will give a free community concert in the newly renovated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Auditorium Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. He will also perform for students Oct. 8 and 10. Todd performs nationally as a solo artist in the college and fine arts markets. Frequently, along with his concerts, he conducts college master classes and interactive school clinics and assemblies. He has astounded audiences across the country with his original music performed on more than 30 string, flute and percussion instruments from all over the world. His concert will be enhanced by three five-channel loopers that allow him to layer many instruments for his solo-ensemble performance. Todd began studying guitar at the age of 10, and has been writing and performing his own music professionally since he was 15. He studied composition and arrangement at Berklee College of Music, in Boston, Mass. At the same time he was studying privately with Mick Goodrich, jazz guitar legend at New England Conservatory of Music, Pat Metheny, Grammy Award winning guitarist and George Benson, international recording star. Photo submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.