The holidays seem to always bring out the best qualities in the small town of Walker.

During this year’s Festival of Lights the Leech Lake Chamber is offering many opportunities for you to show your kindness.

• Reindeer Ramble will be collecting food items for the Walker Area Food Shelf.

• Walker Bay Theater will be collecting items for the food shelf at the Kid’s Party with Santa.

• First National Bank’s 26th annual Toys For Kids.

• Fill the Festival of Lights Fish House with toys for local children. While this is new to the festival, First National Bank of Walker has been doing it for 36 years!

The bank is looking for donations of new toys or monetary donations for local families this holiday season. The goal is to have the fish house full by the end of the weekend. Stop by the decorated fish house Nov. 26 or 27 to drop off your unwrapped new toys.

If you purchase toys that day some local stores are offering to drop them off for you. Your help will make someone’s Christmas brighter.

• The Community Tree at Village Square will once again be the home of Community Giving Tree, filled with mittens that Walker-Hackensack-Akeley teachers have filled out with wishes for items they need in their classroom. Pick a mitten, buy the item, wrap the present and deliver it to the Leech Lake Chamber. The WHA Student Council is heading this up this year.

For more information go to www.Leech-Lake.com  or www.facebook.com/festivaloflightscelebration

