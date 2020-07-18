HACKENSACK — The City of Hackensack is seeking community input to help create community-developed goals and aspirations to guide future planning efforts in an updated Comprehensive Plan.
A public informational kickoff meeting will be held at Birchwood Char House and Bar Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The planning team has set this meeting in a way that it not only complies with the current COVID parameters for groups, but also adheres to the proper safety recommendations of social distancing, etc., knowing that the current restrictions/recommendations could change by the time of the meeting. The wearing of face masks is not required but it is highly recommended.
All Hackensack area residents (both permanent and seasonal), business owners, community groups, students, artists and others are asked to participate in one or more of the following activities to share their views and help shape the plan: community open houses, an online survey, a walking tour, round-table and one-on-one discussions.Typically, a comprehensive plan will provide general policy guidelines regarding transportation, utilities, land use, recreation, economic development, and housing priorities meant to be considered within a long-term timeframe.
Delivery of comprehensive planning is done with an intentional focus on the inclusion of residents who are not typically part of municipal planning processes. It is a goal to incorporate a diverse and well-rounded group of people to make up the local planning team, which will be developed by the end of July 2020. The role of the planning team is to collaborate with and involve stakeholders to ensure that community aspirations and concerns are understood, considered, and reflected in the plan.
The city is working with the Region Five Development Commission, which has successfully completed numerous comprehensive plans for communities throughout the region. For updates and details about Hackensack’s Comprehensive Plan process, including the project’s timeline and ways to participate, feel free to reach out to Tad Erickson at terickson@regionfive.org or at (218) 894.3233, extension 7.
The Region Five Development Commission is a high-performing, regionally-focused partner committed to helping their region respond to this unprecedented challenge by implementing strategies that expand the focus within regional economic development and local Comprehensive Plans to include pandemic response strategies, as well as diversifying technical assistance and other opportunities offered to small businesses, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy.
