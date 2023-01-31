BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum titled “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota.”

Speaking will be Peter Tester, MPCA deputy commissioner. The forum will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. All forums are free and open to the public.

