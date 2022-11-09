The holidays always seem to bring out the best qualities in the small town of Walker.
During this year’s Festival of Lights celebration Nov. 25-26, there will be many opportunities to show your kindness.
New to Festival of Lights this year is “Fill the Festival of Lights Fish House” with toys for local children.
New toys or monetary donations for local families are welcome this holiday season. The goal is to have the fish house full by the end of the weekend. Stop by the decorated fish house on Friday or Saturday to drop off your unwrapped new toys or look for the Toys Sold Here sign at local stores. If you purchase toys that day, those local stores will drop them off for you. Your help will make someone’s Christmas brighter.
The Village Square will again be the home of the Community Giving Tree, filled with paper mittens where Walker-Hackensack-Akeley teachers have listed wished-for items they need in their classroom.
New to the Giving Tree this year are Stockings with Surprises for local senior citizens. Pick a paper mitten or a stocking, buy the item listed, wrap the present and deliver it to the Leech Lake Chamber. WHA Student Council is heading this up this year.
“For the Love of Luminary Walk” is a new fundraiser for the Youth of Hope Lutheran Church. Luminaries will be on display both Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rock Garden next to the Walker Bay Spirits. Luminaries are just $5 and can be purchased at Hope Lutheran and St. Agnes churches, Winedown, Piggy BBQ, TJ’s Floral.
All proceeds will stay local as the funds will be used to purchase gifts for teenagers in need, who are often forgotten.
The hot cocoa stand at the parade display on Saturday is run by a group of children who are friends and found a way to give back. Stop by their stand behind the General Store. All proceeds stay local to purchase toys for kids.
The best gift to give is Sip N Shop Walker, because it literally is the gift that keeps on giving. Make your lists and start in Walker instead of online and see how it makes you feel and see how much fun your shopping experience can be.
Check out the Sip N Shop special limited mugs that are sold around town, to include a great holiday mug. The cost is $25 that includes three complimentary beverages, and it’s stuffed with tons of shopping deals you don’t want to miss.
Other activities are:
• Reindeer Ramble will be collecting food items for the Walker Area Food Shelf
• The Walker Bay Theater will be collecting items for the food shelf at the Kid’s Party with Santa
• First National Bank will hold its 27th annual Toys For Kids
For more information go to www.Leech-Lake.com or www.facebook.com/festivaloflightscelebration
