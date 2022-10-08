BRAINERD — The Community of Minnesota Resorts introduces its Resort, Campground, and Cabin Show at Cragun’s Resort Event Center on Gull Lake Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This show allows attendees to view products and discuss services available to them in their daily personal use of their cabin/lake home or when renting a cabin/lake home, resort, or campground out to the public.
This is the first year the show has been open to the public to attend and admission is free. Already registered for the show are vendors offering financial planning, accounting, real estate sales, mortgage/banking, construction, website, and social media services, as well as those selling products ranging from interior décor and furniture, novelty items, apparel, lake toys, reservation software, and more.
The CMR is a non-profit organization that exists to help resorts and campgrounds in Minnesota to continue as a viable segment of the Minnesota tourism industry via its marketing, educational and legislative platforms. The Resort, Campground, and Cabin Show is held in conjunction with its Fall Conference held for resorts and campgrounds throughout Minnesota.
Businesses interested in participating as a vendor in the show, or resorts and campgrounds interested in attending the entire conference, are encouraged to visit our website at www.eventcreate.com/e/community-of-mn-resorts-2022 to register, or call (320) 212-5107.
This event is made possible in part through the contributions of our major sponsors: Resort Forward by Banter Software, Great Places Minnesota, Northwoods Bank, Minnesota Resort Sales, rezStream, and Fireside Lodge Furniture Company.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.