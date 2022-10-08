BRAINERD — The Community of Minnesota Resorts introduces its Resort, Campground, and Cabin Show at Cragun’s Resort Event Center on Gull Lake Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This show allows attendees to view products and discuss services available to them in their daily personal use of their cabin/lake home or when renting a cabin/lake home, resort, or campground out to the public.

