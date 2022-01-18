This year for the Festival of Lights the giving tree returned to Village Square.
If you walked by the large Chippewa National Forest tree, I’m sure you noticed the red mittens that decorated it. But maybe you didn’t!
If you did not see any mittens it was because the community of Walker stepped up at a speed that we have never seen before. But it wasn’t only locals. We received packages in the mail in response to the mittens that were picked up off the giving tree.
The mittens were filled out by our local Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School teachers, who year after year make a difference in children’s lives. The have a set amount to spend on extras for their classrooms and usually that amount is never enough. The teachers purchase things such as extra markers or games out of their own pockets.
Many local residents, businesses and groups helped to make the community tree happen. The Stolzman family and Peculiar Painter helped harvest and set up the tree. Gary and Theresa Bilben and Village Square Pizza decorated the tree with twinkling lights, and the WHA Student Council collected, hung and delivered the mittens and gifts.
The Chamber hung candy canes as a thank you to those who grabbed a mitten.
The student council picked up the wrapped presents at the Chamber and delivered them to the school teachers.
Everyone who took a mitten — or two — should be very proud. What a great way to help WHA teachers during a time of giving. It has been a couple of very hard and complicated years for schools everywhere and we hope in some small way, this made a difference and let all teachers know we are on their side.
