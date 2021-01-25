Maintaining and preserving the water quality of Leech Lake is an ongoing process, and during the past few years the City of Walker and the Cass Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) have combined resources and expertise with that goal on their radars.
In 2017, the Cass SWCD initiated a project with the City of Walker to map the stormwater infrastructure system and locate and remove sediment by vacuum from stormwater sumps. Also in 2017, the City began a street project which featured resurfacing, improving underground infrastructure and providing stormwater drainage and retention on the south side of Highway 371.
Last summer, the City embarked on an even more ambitious and important project, the Northside Street Project, which featured the installation of two innovative stormwater treatment structures, plus a larger and more efficient culvert on Cleveland Boulevard designed to improve the hydraulic connectivity and fish passage between Lake May and Leech Lake.
With the help of the recent development of a Leech Lake River Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan, and funding earmarked by the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment Fund through a grant from the Minnesota Board of Water Soil Resources, when the opportunity to improve Leech Lake water quality surfaced, the Cass SWCD was eager to do its part.
“We knew this was happening, we knew we wanted to become involved, and we knew we had the funds to assist,” Cass County Environmental Services Director and Cass SWCD District Manager John Ringle said. “We saw an opportunity to do something that we thought would be beneficial, both for the City of Walker and for Leech Lake. The goal is to keep the pollutants out of Leech Lake and the Cass SWCD is very happy to be a partner in these projects.”
Early in the process the City resurfaced some streets and constructed a stormwater retention pond on Fifth Street near the school. The pond was installed to capture street and parking lot runoff coming from the Cass County Courthouse parking lot.
Last year, the City continued its infrastructure upkeep by undertaking the Northside Street Project. As part of this endeavor, two stormwater treatment structures were installed in the drainage system. Previously, untreated stormwater runoff in that area found its way directly into Lake May Creek or Leech Lake. The new 72-inch ”Preserver” structures, however, will capture debris, oil, sediment and other material prior to direct discharge into surface water.
“As we put the project together, we knew that, basically, what we had at the time was an unfiltered pipe that went to the lake,” said Walker city council member Gary Wilkening. “There was no way to fix that so the thought came about, through engineering, (to use) these storm receptors that create a turbulence inside the system which pulls out the waste.”
According to Walker City Engineer Kris Carlson, the Preservers, coupled with a City-owned pump truck, will annually reduce the pollutant load to Leech Lake by nearly 2,500 pounds of suspended solids, 3.28 pounds of phosphorous and more than 16.5 pounds of nitrogen.
“Honestly, the one of the greatest assets the City of Walker and the County have is beautiful Leech Lake,” Carlson said. “Our goal is to put the cleanest, purest water back into the system as possible, and it’s nice when you can meet your goal. In this case, things worked out.”
Carlson and his staff at Ulteg Engineering studied many different technologies and water treatment structures before determining that the Preserver was the best option.
“This is a technology that bubbled to the top,” Carlson said. “This is the type of treatment that fit within what we were trying to accomplish, and that is to capture sediment, floatable debris, and some of the carbons and phosphorous.
“These type of structures do a really nice job of doing that when they are maintained.”
Maintaining the Preservers will be part of Public Works Director Mike Ridlon’s duties.
The early cleaning schedule will be “trial and error,” according to Ridlon, adding that the initial maintenance will be done this spring.
“The structures were installed late in the summer and we will open them right away in the spring and see what we have for sediment,” Ridlon said. “For sure we will clean on a yearly basis but if we have to clean more regularly, we will.”
The Preservers are designed to separate the solids and the floatable debris from the water column. At 4 feet in diameter and about 10 feet deep, there is ample room within the device for the separation to take place.
“They slow the water to the point where the dirt and grime can fall to the bottom, but they also prevent the floatables from flowing through the line,” Ridlon said.
When it is time to clean, public works personnel will drive a newly-purchased vacuum pumper truck to the Preservers, remove the floatables and shop-vac the solids. The floatables will be recycled when possible and the solids will be dried and returned to the soil.
“The timing was right for this project,” Ridlon added. “Many projects like this don’t come around for 30 years or more. But last year we were doing the right side of town and the right part of the city where we had some outlets into the lake. Most of our stormwater ends up in Leech Lake and we are excited to be able to do a project like this which will protect the lake.”
Protecting the lake will also be aided by a new 54-inch reinforced concrete arched pipe culvert on Cleveland Boulevard which replaced a failing 4-foot corrugated metal culvert. The new culvert will increase water flow and allow for better fish passage between Leech Lake and Lake May.
“There is some exchange of fish between Lake May and Leech,” said Walker Area DNR Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz. “We see northern pike frequently, especially during the spawning runs, as well as perch and panfish. And seeing walleyes is not unusual either.
“Any time you make stormwater improvements and reduce nutrient runoff, it’s beneficial to water quality and the critters supported by it,” Schultz added. “Salt is a common (pollutant) because we use so much of it on our roadways in Minnesota, and I would expect the reduction of salt to be pretty beneficial towards the zooplankton (in Leech Lake) in particular. And zooplankton is where it all starts for fish.”
Carlson and Wilkening appreciate the cooperation with the Cass SWCD officials and hope the relationship will prosper.
“I’m really looking forward to more opportunities to work with John and his group on other projects,” he said. “Anytime we can fix sediment transfer and erosion, and improve water quality, it’s a win-win. It was fortunate that, when we were looking at these stormwater treatment options, John inquired on behalf of the County and said ‘Hey, we would like to participate and help.’ That is where this relationship kicked off.
“Understanding what the County’s goals are in watershed management, and us doing a reconstruction project and having the ability to provide some of that treatment, I think both groups got what they needed,” Carlson continued. “We were able to help them with improved water quality, and they helped us be good stewards of the county and Leech Lake.”
“And it was a seamless process,” Wilkening added.
The Leech Lake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (LLRCWMP) was developed through a joint partnership between Hubbard and Cass Counties and their respective SWCD’s. This plan is funded for implementation with dollars dedicated from the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment through grants administered by the MN Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR). To meet plan goals, the partnership was able to allocate $116,000 to the Walker Northside Stormwater Reduction Project. Additional funding from the LLRCWMP is available on a biennial basis to assist landowners and cooperating agencies in the wise use, conservation and management of the watershed’s natural resources.
