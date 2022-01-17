COHASSET — As inflation continues to soar and prices continue to rise all around, it’s time for Lake Country Power members to reconnect with their co-op community to find out what changes are coming in 2022.

Despite the challenges impacting the electric industry, Lake Country Power is being proactive and committed to meet member expectations for quality service, reliability, safety and value.

Members of the co-op community are invited as Lake Country Power hosts meetings in each of its nine districts in February and March. Presentations will include information about the recently announced electric rate changes, inflation impact and the supply chain crisis affecting cooperatives, and how LCP is planning to meet its mission as an essential service provider.

Each meeting starts with dinner at 5 p.m., followed by staff updates and time for member questions.

A District 5 meeting will be held March 31 at Northland High School in Remer.

Co-op members are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend by calling Anne Larson at (800) 421-9959, extension 2248. Members may also e-mail R.S.V.P.s to lcpmeetingrsvp@lcp.coop with name and meeting date.

Each meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. The full meeting schedule is also available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop

Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments