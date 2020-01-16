As time turns the calendar to a new decade, it can leave one wondering what changes will happen in the next 10 years.
Lake Country Power is looking ahead and committed to continue meeting member needs for quality service, reliability and value.
To keep its co-op community informed, Lake Country Power will host meetings in each of its nine districts over the next three months. Members are invited to find out how their electric co-op is changing with the times, and working for them — holding down costs, automating service, sharing rebates, returning credits and improving access to all things electric including vehicles and charging programs. Each meeting starts with dinner at 5:00 p.m., followed by staff updates and time for member questions.
Co-op members are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend by calling Angie Hanttula at (218) 322-4521 or (800) 421-9959, extension 4521. Members may also e-mail RSVPs to ahanttula@lcp.coop with name and meeting date.
A meeting at Northland School in Remer wil be held Feb. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. The RSVP date is Feb. 19.
The full meeting schedule is also available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop
