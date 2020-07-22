Work on Front Street in downtown Walker was completed last week and this week crews will be focusing on finishing up Railroad Avenue from the city park to Fourth Street.
At Tuesday morning’s weekly construction meeting, Chris Carlson with Ulteig and contractors with RL Larson Excavating, Inc., gave an update on work completed so far and that will be done over the next few weeks.
Sewer and water utilities on Railroad Avenue are done, and by the end of next week all work will be completed. Gravel and grading is scheduled to start Aug. 3.
Other construction going on this week includes Fourth Street from Front Street to the library, Ross Place and Second Street to Cleveland Boulevard.
The parking lots behind Orton’s and the Legion Club along Railroad Avenue will be torn up after Railroad Avenue is graded and ready for driving. The parking lots will be open on weekends.
The final wear course on Front Street from Fourth to Sixth Street won’t be applied for a few weeks.
The start date for the new Trailhead public rest rooms that will be located along Fifth Street N. is Aug. 18. The $199,474.69 project will be done by Hytec Construction.
