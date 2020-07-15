The start date for construction of the proposed Trailhead public restrooms located in downtown Walker along Fifth Street is Aug. 18.
City Administrator Terri Bjorklund told the council the contract for the $199,474.69 project is ready to sign, and that Hytec Construction will be doing the work. The final designs for the restrooms was approved at the May 21 council meeting.
The July 6 meeting lasted just under one hour, with the council tackling many agenda items, and also saying good-bye to a long-time city employee. Pam Smith, who has worked at the city for about nine years as an accounting clerk, zoning administrator and receptionist, resigned to take a job next door with Cass County.
Jeannie Meyer was appointed by the council to take over Smith’s responsibilities at a pay rate of $18 and hour, and upon completion of a positive six-month review, an additional 50 cents per hour.
Bjorklund also told the council that under the Coronavirus Relief Fund Act, the city may receive up to $64,000 to use for specific COVID-19 related costs. This has not been passed by the Legislature yet, but she will keep the council informed.
In other city business, the council:
Heard that filing period for the Nov. 3 General Election begins July 28 and goes until Aug. 11. The mayor’s two-year term seat and two four-year council seats are up for re-election.
Approved Walker City Council regular meeting minutes of June 1.
Reviewed the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments regular meeting minutes of June 29.
Reviewed the May 2020 Zoning Administrator report.
Reviewed the Walker Public Library Board meeting minutes of June 17.
Reviewed the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of June 23, and noted that the ends of the pickleball fencing would get closed up.
Reviewed the Walker Police Department monthly report.
Reviewed the Public Works Committee meeting minutes of June 25.
Reviewed the Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting of June 11.
Approved cash balance report as of May 31.
Reviewed Cass County’s May/June Tax Settlement for 2020.
Approved payment of $3,275 to Ehlers Bond Trust Services Corporation for General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2007A, and Statement No. 58061.
Approved payment of $8,750 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport Access Road & Parking Lot Rehabilitation.
Approved loan repayment of $228,035.95 to Minnesota Public Facilities Authority for G.O. Bonds.
Approved MPFA A loan to lock in interest rates at 1 percent on the city’s pending loans for the 2020 Northside Street Improvement project that includes the DWRF loan for $989,100, WIF grant for $665,272 and CWRF loan for $1,830,138.
Approved the allocation of the 2019 liquor store profits of $53,508.
Appointed primary and general election judges for Aug. 11 and Nov. 3.
Approved resolution certifying delinquent past due snow removal expenses be put on 2021 tax roll.
Accepted donation of $4,000 from Walker Lions Club.
Rescinded resolution to combine polling places with Shingobee Township, who instead will hold polling at their hall.
Approved resolution certifying past due water works accounts be put on the 2021 tax roll.
Approved payment of $9,290 to Upland Advertising and Design LLC for the Leech Lake billboard sign replacement.
Approved the tax increment revenue note of $88,455 with 5.5 percent interest for Portage Holdings, LLC.
Approved payment of $461,923.68 to RL Excavating, Inc., for work done so far on the Northside Street Improvement project.
Approved Walker Pandemic Plan Intermediate to full response.
Approved $45 registration fee to MCFOA for clerk’s membership for new City Administrator Hope Fairchild.
Approved sending a photo of Deputy Registrar Carol Longfellow with the LifeSource 2019 Donor Registry Impact Award to LifeSource. Councilor Jim Senenfelder said what an outstanding job to raise the numbers from 4 percent to upwards of 70 percent.
Approved advertising for new DMV clerk.
Hired Stacey McMurrin as a DMV clerk at $17 per hour, and after a six-month review, and additional 3 percent per hour.
Approved a one-day liquor license for Walker Area Joint Fire Department annual fish fry Aug. 21 at the Fire Hall.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustment meeting minutes of May 18.
Approved the Sourcewell zoning services contract dated June 29.
Approved the lot split request for 7736 State 34 NW with all the findings of fact and conditions.
Approved the lot split request for 5413 73rd Street NW with all the findings of fact and conditions.
Approved variance request for LU-2020-03 and all the findings and conditions, along with the revised addition of conditions contingent upon moving the propane tank from west side of the house, installation of one-hour firewall standards on the west side of garage and ceiling and compliance with 25 percent impervious surface coverage.
Passed ordinance 2020-04 adding dedication to public standards.
Passed ordinance 2020-05 for a zoning classification designation.
Approved Library Board meeting minutes for April 15 and May 27.
Entered into a contract with Braun Intertec for a pre-demolition hazardous building materials inspection for $3,000, contingent on number of hours to perform the inspection, number of samples, report time, etc.
Approved purchase of two used storage containers at $3,700, plus moving and delivery fees, to move library items to temporary location. Public Works will have a use for storage containers after the library is done using them.
Approved the Park Advisory Board minutes of Feb. 25.
Approved request to purchase and install new guide rails for lower lift submersible pumps from Electric Pump at a cost of $3,902, plus freight.
Approved replacing 50 feet of tar at the beginning of the alley off Fifth Street South, adjacent to Tiger Lily’s store, with amount not to exceed $3,000.
Entered into a grant agreement with Sourcewell for the purchase of a Hurco Vac trailer, with the city paying $10,000 and Sourcewell paying $67,878.50.
