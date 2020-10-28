What happens after someone tests positive for COVID-19? Without a vaccine in place, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, people who test positive without symptoms or severe health response are counseled to go home, quarantine and monitor their contact with others.
Positive results are then transferred from the test facility to local health officials. At this point a trained health worker calls and asks about symptoms, how they got infected, and who they may have infected.
Public health workers then help get health information statistics online (to be used by other health officials across the country) and they answers their questions. People infected with COVID-19 are told to stay home, in one room, away from others as much as possible. For at least 10 days, starting with the day their symptoms appeared and continuing at least 24 hours after they no longer have a fever (without using medicine that lowers fevers).
Contact tracing begins, with a health official calling those who spent time close to the person with COVID-19. They are asked about anyone who spent time close to them, starting two days before they were tested or from when they first started feeling sick. It is possible that some of these people have now been infected.
People who live with someone who tests positive, and any other close contacts, are told they may have been exposed and should stay home for 14 days, counting from their last close contact with the person who tested positive. They are told to watch for symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Contact tracing is a relatively simple and straight-forward process until tracing starts to collide with possible infection transfer. The process then gets very complicated, detailed and can be quite confusing.
People with COVID-19 can infect others, even if they do not have symptoms. It is important that those who were close to the infected person stay home and away from others for 14 days, especially from anyone with underlying respiratory issues and the elderly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.