The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant is looking for young women of Czech, Slovak or Moravian heritage to compete for the state title.
The 31st annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant will be held April 18 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery.
The competition is for women between 16 and 26 years of age. The pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns and will have a year of memorable appearances throughout the state of Minnesota. This unique pageant focuses on the heritage of the Czech, Slovak or Moravian candidates. The new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota queen travels to the national Miss Czech Slovak US Pageant in Wilber, Neb., in early August.
There will be an informational pageant meeting Jan. 12, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., at Montgomery Oil Company and David’s Diner, 200 Fourth St. NW., Montgomery, Minn. The telephone number for Montgomery Oil Company and David’s Diner is 507-364-9370. A light lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant Committee extends a warm welcome to all interested contestants, parents, and family members to attend this meeting.
The application deadline is March 1. For information and a registration form contact Lorraine David (507) 364-9370, (507) 364-5384, email davidsdiner@hotmail.com or missczechslovakmn@hotmail.com. The pageant website is: http://www.missczechslovakmnpageant.org
The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant will feature ethnic foods served at 5 p.m with the pageant beginning at 7 p.m. A reception and dance will follow the coronation. Dinner and pageant tickets are available from Jerry or Lorraine David at (507) 364-9370 or at Montgomery Oil Company.
The reigning Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Queen is Autumn Gare of Montgomery, daughter of Joshua and Linda Gare. Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota First Princess is Megan Domonoske, daughter of David and Amy Domonoske of Waterville.
