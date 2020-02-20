ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced Feb. 18 the appointment of Corey Harbott as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.
Harbott’s appointment fills a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul E. Rasmussen. He will be chambered at Warren in Marshall County.
“I am honored to appoint Corey Harbott as a District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “In his work, he has demonstrated his ability to treat cases fairly and look at the issues from every legal angle. His values and connection to the people of the Ninth Judicial District will serve him well.”
Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.
Harbott has worked as an assistant public defender for over 18 years. His current practice primarily involves felony criminal cases. He previously served a Ninth District judicial law clerk for the Honorable Richard Taylor. Harbott was the vice-president of the Crookston Blueline Club, and he serves on the Crookston Library Board.
Harbott received his B.A. and his J.D. from the University of North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.