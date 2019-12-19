Cornerstone Church of Walker invites all to attend “Intro to Biblical Nutrition — Body, Soul and Spirit,” Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 6500 Hwy. 371, Walker.

The presentation asks the questions —

What does God say about ...

• What you are eating?

• Why you are eating?

• Why you aren’t healed?

Dr. Beth Ley Knotts, Ph.D., nutritionist, will speak on “the body.”

She and her husband, Michael Knotts, live in Longville and produce a healthy cooking show, “Recipes for Life with Dr. Beth.”

Michael Knotts will speak on “the soul.”

The Rev. Dawn Lundgren of Cornerstone Church will speak on “the spirit.”

Lunch will be provided; donations are appreciated. For more information call the church at 547-1919.

