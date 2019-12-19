Cornerstone Church of Walker invites all to attend “Intro to Biblical Nutrition — Body, Soul and Spirit,” Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 6500 Hwy. 371, Walker.
The presentation asks the questions —
What does God say about ...
• What you are eating?
• Why you are eating?
• Why you aren’t healed?
Dr. Beth Ley Knotts, Ph.D., nutritionist, will speak on “the body.”
She and her husband, Michael Knotts, live in Longville and produce a healthy cooking show, “Recipes for Life with Dr. Beth.”
Michael Knotts will speak on “the soul.”
The Rev. Dawn Lundgren of Cornerstone Church will speak on “the spirit.”
Lunch will be provided; donations are appreciated. For more information call the church at 547-1919.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.