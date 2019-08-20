The Backus Cornfest Weekend Aug. 9-11 was filled with fun, food and friendship.
The Backus All-School Reunion was held at Foothills Christian Academy (former Backus School) Friday evening, attended by about 200 Backus alumni and family members who enjoyed a meal and catching up with former classmates. A street dance on Front Street with music by Wayne Renn band rounded out the evening. Most returned to the gym the following day for class pictures and more time visiting.
The Treasure Map Game booth opened Saturday morning with families already lined up to buy treasure maps. Map sales and redeeming for prizes was steady; 140 maps were sold, buttons found and prizes donated by local businesses were given out by 2 p.m.
The Cornfest dinner started at noon at the Fire Hall and more than 300 people were served. The corn, purchased every year from Norm’s Farm Market in Becker, was as sweet as always. Wild rice hotdish was made with hamburger donated by Mark’s Market, Godfrey’s, Backus Locker and Pine River Family Market. Potato salad, rolls, and sweet and juicy watermelon donated by Godfreys made a full plate.
Parade float winners:
Best in theme — Godfrey’s
Best Overall — Foothills Christian Academy
Corniest — Pine Mountain Senior Center
Youth traveling trophy — Backus Locker
Best Color Guard — Walker Legion Riders
The Backus Royalty for 2020 were crowned. They will ride in area parades next year and make appearances at Backus Area events. They also assist with serving at fundraisers sponsored by the Backus Lions, Backus Legion and Cornfest Committee.
Miss Backus: Brianna Schmid, Miss Congeniality: Payton Rogers
Princess: Brianna Anderson
Junior Princess: Jane Beavers
Junior Prince: Noah Scott
Little Miss: Skylar Edwards
Little Mister: Eli Rogers,
Little Princess: Shaelyn Weller
Little Prince: Adam Edwards
The Damascus Way Motorcycle Club entertained the children with games played while riding as passengers on motorcycles.
Colonel Cobber’s Fishing Tourney was intense under the tent on Front Street as anglers battled for the most total pounds caught to snag the top spots on the leader board.
First and second places were uncontested when the final bell tolled, netting them $100 cash donated by Eveland Scamp, Inc. and a $200 Godfrey’s gift certificate from the Cornfest Committee. Fish-offs ensued to determine other top places-winners that received a $50 Godfrey’s gift certificate donated by the Cornfest Committee; a Yeti water bottle plus $20 gift certificate from Swanson’s, a $30 gift certificate donated by the Corner Store, and an emergency road kit, a smart knife, and a tablet/phone battery pack, all donated by Godfrey’s.
Music and dancing to Young Country Band began at 8 p.m. The 50/50 raffle drawing was done at the band’s first break. This year’s winner was Jason Ehlenfeldt of Pine River. He will receive $1,195.00.
A gorgeous fireworks display began at dusk, filling the sky above the trees to the west of Front Street. A special thanks to Enbridge for their generous donation to make it even more spectacular this year.
Sunday afternoon the Country Cruisers Car Club brought antique cars to town, parking them along Front Street for all to enjoy.
