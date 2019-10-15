ST. PAUL — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) they released Oct. 11 to add two campsites at the Leech Lake Recreation Area in Federal Dam.
Corps staff are proposing to add two new campsites near the campground host site for volunteer workers. Leech Lake depends heavily on volunteer maintenance and fee collection services. The campsites would include electric, water and sewer hookups. The nature of the project would likely not result in any negative effects to threatened or endangered species within the construction area.
A draft EA describing the project and the environmental impacts in detail is available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx
Questions on the project or comments on the EA can be directed to LeeAnn Glomski, project biologist, at (651) 290-5595 or LeeAnn.M.Glomski@usace.army.mil. Address all formal written correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 5th St. E., Suite 700, St. Paul, MN 55101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.