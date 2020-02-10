ST. PAUL — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District signed a cost share agreement with the Minnesota Department of Resources last week, to study the Big Sandy Lake watershed and the impacts on the aquatic community from the operation of Big Sandy Lake Dam near McGregor.
The information gathered from the study will help scientists better understand the aquatic community near Big Sandy Dam. The results of the study will be used to improve the operational management of the dam, as well as consider the potential for a fish passage.
The study is covered under the Corps’ Planning Assistance to States Program and will focus on the area fisheries and a hydrological assessment of how water moves through the dam. The study has a total cost of $718,000, half of which will be federally funded.
Under its Planning Assistance to States and Tribes Program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is authorized to use its technical expertise in water and related land resource management to help states, federally recognized Indian Tribes and other eligible units of government with their water resource problems.
