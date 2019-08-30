A correction is needed to last week’s community service article about the history of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance and their projects over the last 13 years. The article stated that for those who gave a donation for the Sept. 23 Unity Day in Walker, the donation “Will admit you” into the event. It is illegal to charge for an event held on city property.
A complimentary chicken and rib dinner, courtesy of Northern Lights Event Center, will be served along with the unveiling of the statue, “Unity,” comments from local dignataries, an exhibition by the Leech Lake Drum and Dance Group and singing.
The Pilot-Independent regrets the error.
