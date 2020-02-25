A correction is needed to “The gift of hope extended” story that appeared on page 5A of the Feb. 19 Pilot-Independent. The photo caption incorrectly identified Rev. Marcille Braman of Cornerstone Church, when it was the Rev. Dawn Lundgren pictured.
The Pilot-Independent regrets the error.
