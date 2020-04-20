A correction is needed to Otto Ringle’s “The Old and New” column in the April 15 issues.
The photo was not of Stan and Gerry Peterson, but of Stanley’s father and mother, Christen M. Peterson and Marie J. Peterson.
The Pilot-Independent regrets the error.
