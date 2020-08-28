Northland School District, Remer, has a total of eight, not five candidates running for four school board seats this fall, as reported in the Aug. 19 issue of The Pilot-Independent.
The names of James Dahl, Jeremiah Fenning and Seth Robison were added to the Secretary of State’s website several days after the Aug. 12 filing deadline and after the Pilot-Independent checked the website one last time.
They join Terry Gross, Linda Knox, Terri Nystrom, Kevin Olson and Marc Ruyak. The Pilot-Independent regrets the omission.
