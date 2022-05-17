Corrections and clarifications staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 17, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are a couple corrections to the Walker City Council story that appeared in May 11 Pilot starting on page 1A and jumping to page 11A.The first was about the $10,000 grant through Sourcewell along and that matching funds from Friends of the Library “may be” available to pay for this.A motion to appoint Senenfelder to the Library Board passed 2-1, not 3-1, with McMurrin voting no and Moore and Wilkening abstaining.Approved resolution “allowing for summary publication of Ordinance 2022-05, an Ordinance” amending Part I, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 16 on Libraries, Article II.Of the three open Airport Advisory Board seats, two “would be Walker residents and one would need to reside within the Walker Area Joint Fire Department Fire District.”The Pilot-Independent regrets the errors. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Corrections Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Leo and Susan Bye-Elyea George Arts Minnesotans for pipeline cleanup urge landowners to comment to the OUC Cass Lake man dies in stabbing Leech Lake ice-out needs sun, warm temps Latest e-Edition May 11. 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
