There are a couple corrections to the Walker City Council story that appeared in May 11 Pilot starting on page 1A and jumping to page 11A.

The first was about the $10,000 grant through Sourcewell along and that matching funds from Friends of the Library “may be” available to pay for this.

A motion to appoint Senenfelder to the Library Board passed 2-1, not 3-1, with McMurrin voting no and Moore and Wilkening abstaining.

Approved resolution “allowing for summary publication of Ordinance 2022-05, an Ordinance” amending Part I, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 16 on Libraries, Article II.

Of the three open Airport Advisory Board seats, two “would be Walker residents and one would need to reside within the Walker Area Joint Fire Department Fire District.”

The Pilot-Independent regrets the errors.

