A correction is needed to the "Chippewa National Forest proposing changes to recreation fees” story that appeared on page 2A of the July 3 Pilot-Independent.
The correct mailing address to send written comments is Chippewa Forest Supervisor’s Office, 200 Ash Avenue NW, Cass Lake, Minn. 56633, Attn: Darla Lenz.
