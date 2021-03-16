A correction is needed to the “Walker Council rejects proposal to buy Lucky Moose as new library” story that began on page 1 of the March 10 issue.

Speaking in support of the new library proposal was Joe Sherman, a Shingobee Township supervisor. He said, “until” not “once” the city comes up with a plan, the townships aren’t going to donate.

The Pilot-Independent regrets the error.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments