A correction is needed to the Regional Roundup article that appeared in the Aug. 28 issue on “Pipeline Protestors in Bemidji.”

The last sentence of the second paragraph should have read, “Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella said the demonstrators left on their own and no arrests were made.

The Pilot-Independent regrets the error.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments