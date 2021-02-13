The Cass County Board may have approved funds for a second trail tunnel under Highway 371 near the former Lucky Moose Restaurant in Walker, but the final approval will have to come from MnDOT.
A story that appeared on the front page of the Feb. 10 issue infers that the county has final say-so on the tunnel, when in fact MnDOT does.
The first tunnel is actually about eight-tenths of a mile west of the proposed second tunnel not a few hundred yards away as the story says.
That portion of the trail is actually named the Shingobee Connection Trail not the Heartland or Paul Bunyan trails.
The Pilot-Independent regrets the errors.
